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Keaton Wallace News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 2:46pm

Wallace is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with Miami, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Asa Newell and Tony Bradley will join Wallace in the first unit for Sunday's regular-season finale. Over two starts this season, Wallace has averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 triples per contest.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
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