Keaton Wallace headshot

Keaton Wallace News: Transferred to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

The Hawks transferred Wallace to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.

Wallace will rejoin the G League club, though it is unclear if he'll stick around for its next matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday. The two-way guard has received minutes at the NBA level of late, and over his last five appearances, he has averaged 3.2 points and 2.4 assists across 14.6 minutes per contest.

