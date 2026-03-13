Keegan Murray Injury: Absence continuing Saturday
Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Murray is set to miss an eighth consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Jazz, though the Kings have not provided an injury update for the fourth-year pro. It's been a frustrating season for Murray, who has appeared in only 23 regular-season games due to multiple injuries.
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