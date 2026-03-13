Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray Injury: Absence continuing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Murray is set to miss an eighth consecutive game due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Jazz, though the Kings have not provided an injury update for the fourth-year pro. It's been a frustrating season for Murray, who has appeared in only 23 regular-season games due to multiple injuries.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
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