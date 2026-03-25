Keegan Murray Injury: Approved for contact
Murray (ankle) is making good progress in his recovery and has been approved to participate in contact basketball activities, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Murray has battled a left ankle injury for most of the calendar year, and while he's making progress, each day that goes by lowers his chances of returning in 2025-26. The Kings sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, so there's little incentive to rush Murray back.
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