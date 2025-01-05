Fantasy Basketball
Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Murray (ankle), who's officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Warriors, NBA reporter Mark Haynes reports.

Murray missed two straight games due to left ankle soreness but should be back in the starting lineup Sunday, though De'Aaron Fox (hip) is unlikely to suit up. Across 12 December outings, Murray averaged 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings

