Keegan Murray Injury: Headed to locker room
Murray sustained a left ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Rockets and went back to the locker room, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Murray exited the game with 3:23 left in the first quarter after sustaining an apparent ankle injury. Wednesday's contest is Murray's fourth since a 20-game absence because of a sprained left ankle. Given Murray's injury history, expect the Kings to proceed with caution.
