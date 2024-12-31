Keegan Murray Injury: Nursing ankle issue

Murray is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle soreness, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray hasn't looked quite himself lately, averaging 8.0 points on 31.8 percent shooting from the field over his last five games, though it's unclear how long he's been dealing with this injury. Doug McDermott would be a solid candidate to start in Murray's place Wednesday, assuming he's ultimately ruled out closer to tipoff.