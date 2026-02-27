Keegan Murray Injury: Out for at least two weeks

Murray will have his sprained left ankle reevaluated by medical staff in two weeks, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

The injury is to the same ankle that caused Murray to miss 20 consecutive games from early January to post-All-Star break. The Kings will take the cautious approach with the fourth-year forward, who could be back in action in mid-March depending on how well he progresses in his recovery. Nique Clifford, Malik Monk and Daeqwon Plowden are all candidates for increased roles for as long as Murray is sidelined.