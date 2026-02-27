Keegan Murray Injury: Out for at least two weeks
Murray will have his sprained left ankle reevaluated by medical staff in two weeks, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The injury is to the same ankle that caused Murray to miss 20 consecutive games from early January to post-All-Star break. The Kings will take the cautious approach with the fourth-year forward, who could be back in action in mid-March depending on how well he progresses in his recovery. Nique Clifford, Malik Monk and Daeqwon Plowden are all candidates for increased roles for as long as Murray is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 6 Must-Add Breakout Players After All-Star Break8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More