Keegan Murray Injury: Out for season finale

Murray (ankle) will be sidelined for the Kings' final game of the season Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

Murray will end the season having not played since Feb. 25. The fourth-year forward couldn't get things going, struggling with injuries and appearing in just 23 games. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals in 34.5 minutes.