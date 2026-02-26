Keegan Murray Injury: Out with ankle sprain
Murray is out for Thursday's game against Dallas with a sprained left ankle.
Murray re-aggravated the injury during Wednesday's game against the Rockets, and he recently missed 20 games with the sprain. The sharpshooter can be considered day-to-day until the team offers an update on his status. His absence allows Daeqwon Plowden and Patrick Baldwin to play more minutes for the depleted Kings.
