Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Murray (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray has missed the past two games for the Kings, but he appears to be trending in the right direction -- he was able to do some individual work at Saturday's practice. If Murray isn't able to suit up for the first leg of this back-to-back set, Keon Ellis and Trey Lyles could see extended run.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
