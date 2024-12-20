Keegan Murray Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray was sidelined for this past Monday's game against the Nuggets due to left ankle soreness. He was able to return Thursday against the Lakers and finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 35 minutes. Keon Ellis and Kevin Huerter would be the top candidates to enter the Kings' starting five Saturday if Murray is unable to play.