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Keegan Murray Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 12:43pm

Murray (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Murray is taking contact in practice amid his recovery from an ankle sprain, but he isn't ready for game action. Considering the Kings are buried in the standings, the team is unlikely to be in a hurry to bring Murray back.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
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