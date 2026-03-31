Keegan Murray Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Murray (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against Toronto.
Murray is taking contact in practice amid his recovery from an ankle sprain, but he isn't ready for game action. Considering the Kings are buried in the standings, the team is unlikely to be in a hurry to bring Murray back.
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