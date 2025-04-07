Keegan Murray Injury: Ruled out Monday
Murray (back) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Murray was initially listed as questionable, but the Kings aren't going to take risks with the big man, as back injuries can become problematic in no time. Trey Lyles should take Murray's place in the lineup Monday, while the latter's next chance to return to action will come against the Nuggets on Wednesday.
