Keegan Murray Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Murray (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Murray missed his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to left ankle soreness, and he's still less than 100 percent. Murray's status for Thursday's game against the Lakers is up in the air, but there should be more clarity when the Kings release their injury report Wednesday evening. If Murray misses more time, Keon Ellis and Doug McDermott could both benefit from a fantasy perspective.