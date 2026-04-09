Keegan Murray Injury: Sitting again Friday
Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors.
Murray hasn't taken the court since Feb. 25 after suffering a left ankle sprain. He'll have another chance to return Sunday in the regular-season finale against Portland, though his campaign is likely over considering Sacramento has nothing left to play for.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 54 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 18 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 18 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More