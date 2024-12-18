Keegan Murray Injury: Tabbed questionable
Murray (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Murray didn't play in Monday's game due to left ankle soreness and was absent from practice Wednesday. His availability for Thursday's tilt remains up in the air, and he may need to test out the ankle pregame before being ruled in or out. If he doesn't suit up, Doug McDermott and Keon Ellis could see more opportunities.
