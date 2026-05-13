Keegan Murray Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery
Murray underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies in his left ankle Tuesday, per James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento.
Murray, who was held to a career-low 23 appearances in 2025-26, suffered multiple left ankle sprains during the season, and the hope is that the surgery will aid his recovery. The 25-year-old forward could be off the court for as many as eight weeks, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for the start of training camp in the fall.
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