Keegan Murray Injury: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks
Murray (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Re-evaluated doesn't mean "will return," and with the Kings sitting on the worst record in the Western Conference, there's not much incentive for Murray to rush back to the court. Precious Achiuwa has been the primary beneficiary in Murray's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 85 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Rising NBA Pickups You Need Now8 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 112 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More