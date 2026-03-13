Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray Injury: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Murray (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Re-evaluated doesn't mean "will return," and with the Kings sitting on the worst record in the Western Conference, there's not much incentive for Murray to rush back to the court. Precious Achiuwa has been the primary beneficiary in Murray's absence.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
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