Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Murray (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Murray will be sidelined for a 19th straight contest and remains without a target date to return.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
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