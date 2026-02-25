Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray injured his left ankle -- the same ankle that cost him 20 games from Jan. 6 to Feb. 11 -- in the first quarter Wednesday and is unable to return. He'll end the contest with three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one block across nine minutes. Look for Patrick Baldwin and Daeqwon Plowden to see more playing time for the rest of Wednesday's contest. Sacramento closes out a back-to-back set Thursday against Dallas.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
