Keegan Murray News: Bounces back against Golden State

Murray notched 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.

Murray scored single-digit points against Washington but responded with a solid out against Golden State. Murray is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 34.8 minutes across his previous 10 outings.