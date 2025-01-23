Fantasy Basketball
Keegan Murray News: Bounces back against Golden State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Murray notched 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Warriors.

Murray scored single-digit points against Washington but responded with a solid out against Golden State. Murray is averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 34.8 minutes across his previous 10 outings.

