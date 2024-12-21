Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray News: Cleared to face Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Murray (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

Murray will suit up Saturday after being labeled questionable due to left ankle soreness. The third-year forward is averaging a career-high 7.7 rebounds per game this season but is averaging 2.9 fewer points per game than he did in 2023-24. However, Murray would be in line for more usage Saturday if Domantas Sabonis (back) is sidelined.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now