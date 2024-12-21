Keegan Murray News: Cleared to face Lakers

Murray (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

Murray will suit up Saturday after being labeled questionable due to left ankle soreness. The third-year forward is averaging a career-high 7.7 rebounds per game this season but is averaging 2.9 fewer points per game than he did in 2023-24. However, Murray would be in line for more usage Saturday if Domantas Sabonis (back) is sidelined.