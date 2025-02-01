Keegan Murray News: Efficient night from deep in loss
Murray registered 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 144-110 loss to the Thunder.
Murray enjoyed an efficient night shooting the ball from deep Saturday, hitting at least four three-pointers for the first time since burying five threes in the Jan. 10 win over Boston. The 2022 first-rounder has averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per game across his last eight outings. Murray is shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from downtown during this period.
