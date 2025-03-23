Keegan Murray News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Murray accumulated 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-108 loss to the Bucks.

Murray came one rebound shy of a double-double, marking his second consecutive game with nine rebounds. Although Jonas Valanciunas is holding down the fort in place of Domantas Sabonis (ankle), Murray's frontcourt responsibilities have sharply increased since the team lost their marquee center. The Iowa product has recorded five consecutive double-digit scoring totals and has experienced a significant uptick in rebounds. The third-year pro is certainly worthy of fantasy consideration while Sabonis is out.