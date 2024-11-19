Keegan Murray News: Fouls out in 22 minutes

Murray amassed seven points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 109-108 loss to the Hawks.

Murray saw a season-low 22 minutes as a result of fouling out in the loss. He's had a tough season for the most part, particularly with his perimeter shooting. Through 15 regular-season games, he's hitting just 29.9 percent from beyond the arc.