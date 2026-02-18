Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray News: Good to go for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:39pm

Murray (ankle) said he's good to go Thursday against the Magic, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray has been sidelined since early January due to his ankle injury, but he was cleared for on-court activities Feb. 3 and has since been given the green light. Given where the Kings are in the standings, the team could be cautious with his workload moving forward. However, they're also shorthanded, so there'll be plenty of minutes available if he can handle them.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Murray See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago