Keegan Murray News: Good to go for Thursday

Murray (ankle) said he's good to go Thursday against the Magic, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Murray has been sidelined since early January due to his ankle injury, but he was cleared for on-court activities Feb. 3 and has since been given the green light. Given where the Kings are in the standings, the team could be cautious with his workload moving forward. However, they're also shorthanded, so there'll be plenty of minutes available if he can handle them.