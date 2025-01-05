Fantasy Basketball
Keegan Murray News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Murray (ankle) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Murray will return to action following a two-game absence due to left ankle soreness. The 24-year-old has struggled with efficiency of late, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 31.8 percent from the field across 31.4 minutes per contest.

