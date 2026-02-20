Keegan Murray News: Hits for 15 in return

Murray totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 131-94 loss to the Magic.

Seeing his first action since Jan. 4 after recovering from an ankle injury, Murray was dropped right back into the starting five and saw a full workload. With Domantas Sabonis (knee) set to miss the rest of the season, Murray will be the key figure for the Kings in their frontcourt. On the season, the fourth-year forward is averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals over 20 games.