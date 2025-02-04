Keegan Murray News: Hits for 19 in Minnesota
Murray closed with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 116-114 win over the Timberwolves.
The third-year forward posted his best scoring effort since Jan. 10, but Murray hasn't been able to reach the 20-point mark since Nov. 24. His shot volume has fallen this season as he tries to find his place alongside ball-dominant players like DeMar DeRozan, and the trade that swapped De'Aaron Fox out for Zach LaVine isn't likely to open up more looks for Murray.
