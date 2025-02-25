Keegan Murray News: Notches 10 points

Murray recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 130-88 victory over Charlotte.

This was a quiet showing for Murray, but he saw limited minutes because of how quickly the Kings ran away with this contest. Over his last 10 games, Murray has been pretty reliable with eighth-round value in nine-category fantasy leagues. In that stretch, Murray produced 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.