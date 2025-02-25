Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray News: Notches 10 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 8:55am

Murray recorded 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 130-88 victory over Charlotte.

This was a quiet showing for Murray, but he saw limited minutes because of how quickly the Kings ran away with this contest. Over his last 10 games, Murray has been pretty reliable with eighth-round value in nine-category fantasy leagues. In that stretch, Murray produced 12.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now