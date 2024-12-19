Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray News: Officially good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 2:42pm

Murray (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Sacramento's previous contest with left ankle soreness. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 35.2 minutes across his last 10 outings.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now