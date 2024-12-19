Keegan Murray News: Officially good to go

Murray (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday after missing Sacramento's previous contest with left ankle soreness. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 12.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 35.2 minutes across his last 10 outings.