Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray News: Quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Murray ended with five points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Monday's 116-96 loss to San Antonio.

This was Murray's second dud over his last three appearances, as he couldn't find his rhythm from the field. He's had a bit of a rough start to the campaign so far, averaging 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in the opening 11 games. He's been particularly cold from beyond the arc, hitting 27.9 percent of his attempts.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
