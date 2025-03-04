Keegan Murray News: Records 18 points in win

Murray amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 122-98 win over the Mavericks.

With Domantas Sabonis set to miss some time with a hamstring issue, Murray could offer a bit more offensive upside in the short term. He's been trending up in recent games as well, posting top-60 value in nine-category formats over his last 10 games with averages of 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers.