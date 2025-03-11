Keegan Murray News: Struggles in blowout loss

Murray chipped in nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 133-104 loss to the Knicks.

The Kings were blown out of this game and did not get much offense out of Murray and DeMar DeRozan as they combined to score 20 points. This was just a bump in the road for Murray, however, as he's been solid over his last 10 games. In that stretch, Murray has been a seventh-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers.