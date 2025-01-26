Keegan Murray News: Stuffs stat sheet in loss
Murray posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes during Saturday's 143-120 loss to the Knicks.
The third-year forward delivered a nicely balanced stat line despite the loss, contributing in every facet of the game along the way and fell just two boards short of what would've been his 12th double-double of the season. Although Murray has struggled to score efficiently this season, he looked to turn a corner in January, shooting 40.9 percent from three compared to 28.6 percent from October through December. He'll look to keep building Monday against the Nets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now