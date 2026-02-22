Keegan Murray headshot

Keegan Murray News: Turns in 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Murray finished with 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 139-122 loss to San Antonio.

Murray tied DeMar DeRozan for the Kings' highest scoring total. With Zach LaVine (finger) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) done for the season, there's tremendous pressure on Murray to carry a heavy load on both sides of the ball. While heavy usage should be expected nightly for Murray if he stays healthy, his lack of support may negatively affect his ability to post consistent totals down the stretch.

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings
