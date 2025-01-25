Keion Brooks Injury: Sidelined in G League
Brooks (quadriceps) did not play in Saturday's 96-88 loss to the Mad Ants.
After being held to a season-low six minutes in Thursday's win over the Swarm, Brooks now tends to a quadriceps contusion and can be deemed day-to-day going forward. The 24-year-old two-way player is averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.2 threes in 35.1 minutes over 26 games (all starts) with the Squadron this season.
