Keion Brooks Injury: Sidelined in G League

After being held to a season-low six minutes in Thursday's win over the Swarm, Brooks now tends to a quadriceps contusion and can be deemed day-to-day going forward. The 24-year-old two-way player is averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.2 threes in 35.1 minutes over 26 games (all starts) with the Squadron this season.