Keion Brooks headshot

Keion Brooks Injury: Sidelined in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 6:49pm

Brooks (quadriceps) did not play in Saturday's 96-88 loss to the Mad Ants.

After being held to a season-low six minutes in Thursday's win over the Swarm, Brooks now tends to a quadriceps contusion and can be deemed day-to-day going forward. The 24-year-old two-way player is averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.2 threes in 35.1 minutes over 26 games (all starts) with the Squadron this season.

Keion Brooks
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
