Keion Brooks News: Brilliant showing in G League

Brooks totaled 29 points (11-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 40 minutes Saturday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 115-102 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Brooks was deadly shooting the basketball from just about anywhere on the court in the victory, and he tied Karlo Matkovic with a team-high 29 points. Brooks also secured his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign, securing eight of 10 boards on the defensive end.