Keion Brooks News: Double figures again in G League

Brooks ended with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 112-111 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday.

Brooks remains a steady presence in the scoring department, logging double-digit points in his sixth consecutive G League outing. The 24-year-old undrafted rookie has also started 11 games for Birmingham, playing at least 27 minutes in each contest. Although Brooks has a two-way contract with New Orleans, he's only made two appearances with the parent club and would likely need the 17-44 Pelicans to fully embrace a youth movement to see meaningful playing time at the NBA level.