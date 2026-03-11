Keion Brooks News: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Brooks generated 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Brooks had a solid all-around performance despite his team's defeat in Tuesday's clash. While it wasn't such an impressive shooting output as his previous 40-point effort, the 10 assists earned him his fifth double-double of the season, counting his time in the Birmingham Squadron. Brooks moved to a starting spot for the first time in two games played for the Boom and will aim to retain that role going forward.
Keion Brooks
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keion Brooks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keion Brooks See More