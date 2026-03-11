Keion Brooks News: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Brooks generated 19 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Brooks had a solid all-around performance despite his team's defeat in Tuesday's clash. While it wasn't such an impressive shooting output as his previous 40-point effort, the 10 assists earned him his fifth double-double of the season, counting his time in the Birmingham Squadron. Brooks moved to a starting spot for the first time in two games played for the Boom and will aim to retain that role going forward.