Keion Brooks News: Getting first NBA start Monday

Brooks is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the 76ers on Monday.

The undrafted rookie out of Washington will make the first start of his NBA career Monday due to the Pelicans resting both CJ McCollum and Bruce Brown. Brooks has played in each of the Pelicans last two games and has averaged 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 21.5 minutes per contest.