Keion Brooks News: Inks deal with New Orleans

The Pelicans signed Brooks to a two-way contract Thursday.

Brooks has spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 37.5 minutes across 20 appearances. With Brooks moving into the two-way slot that previously belonged to Trey Jemison, he'll be eligible to see action for both the Pelicans and Squadron.