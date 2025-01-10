Keion Brooks News: Inks deal with New Orleans
The Pelicans signed Brooks to a two-way contract Thursday.
Brooks has spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Pelicans' G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, averaging 18.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 37.5 minutes across 20 appearances. With Brooks moving into the two-way slot that previously belonged to Trey Jemison, he'll be eligible to see action for both the Pelicans and Squadron.
