Keion Brooks News: Leads Squadron with 20 points

Brooks totaled 20 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks across 38 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 109-83 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Brooks led his club in scoring despite turning in a rough shooting performance, knocking down 31.3 percent of his tries from the field. He made up for it slightly by contributing defensively, but it wasn't enough to keep the contest even remotely close.