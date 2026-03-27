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Keion Brooks News: Logs double-double against Charge

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Brooks amassed 29 points (12-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block during 39 minutes in Thursday's 134-112 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Brooks had a complete stat line that included game-high tallies of points and rebounds in his team's regular-season finale. After moving from the Birmingham Squadron to the Boom in early March, the forward found a significant role at the end of the campaign, closing with averages of 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and a total of eight double-doubles across 48 appearances.

Keion Brooks
 Free Agent
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