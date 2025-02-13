Keion Brooks News: Logs double-double in G League

Brooks played 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadrons' 126-119 win over Westchester and logged 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block.

Brooks led the team in steals in addition to compiling his sixth double-double of the season. The two-way player has appeared in just two NBA games with the Pelicans so far this season and should continue to see most of his playing time in the G League.