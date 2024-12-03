Keion Brooks News: Logs second double-double

Brooks played 39 minutes Monday during Birmingham's 109-102 loss versus the Hustle and logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks.

Brooks led the team in rebounds and blocks but struggled shooting from deep, converting on a mere 20.0 percent of his three-point attempts. The 24-year-old has now recorded 20-point double-doubles in back-to-back games.