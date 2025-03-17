Keion Brooks News: Posts double-double in G League

Brooks played 37 minutes Sunday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 107-98 loss versus Santa Cruz and compiled 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.

Brooks posted his eighth double-double of the season during Sunday's loss. The two-way player has only appeared in two NBA games so far this season and should continue to see the majority of his action in the G League where he currently averages 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.