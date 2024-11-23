Keion Brooks News: Posts modest final line

Brooks finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 104-91 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Brooks ended the evening second on his squad in scoring behind Izaiah Brockington's 18-point night. The 24-year-old hasn't looked sharp from beyond the arc over his last few games, but he managed to hit 46.2 percent of his tries from the field Friday night to save his performance on the offensive end.