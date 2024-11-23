Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keion Brooks headshot

Keion Brooks News: Posts modest final line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Brooks finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 104-91 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Brooks ended the evening second on his squad in scoring behind Izaiah Brockington's 18-point night. The 24-year-old hasn't looked sharp from beyond the arc over his last few games, but he managed to hit 46.2 percent of his tries from the field Friday night to save his performance on the offensive end.

Keion Brooks
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now