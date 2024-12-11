Keion Brooks News: Pours in 28 points in G League

Brooks produced 28 points (10-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 37 minutes Tuesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 107-103 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Brooks easily led the Squadron in scoring with the help of a clutch shooting performance from beyond the arc. This marks his first time reaching the 20-point threshold since Dec. 2 and his ninth straight game scoring in double figures.